Sangathamizhan teaser: The teaser of Vijay Sethupathi's action drama Sangathamizhan has been dropped on YouTube. The teaser promises a full-on entertainment treat for the fans.

Sangathamizhan teaser: The teaser of Vijay Sethupathi’s forthcoming film Sangathamizhan has finally been released on several social media platform. Although Vijay’s last film Sindhubaadh failed to leave its impact on the audiences, fans seem quite intrigued and excited about the teaser of his new film. Looking at the teaser, the film looks like a full-on action thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Directed by Vijay Chander, the release date of the film is yet to be ascertained. Raashi Khanna will play the lead role in the film. The actor recently wrapped the shooting for the film, reports said.

It has been rumoured that the actor will be playing a dual role in the film. In the teaser, Makkal Selvan looks rowdy yet swagger as he smashes a bunch of hooligans with a twist of his wrist. The power-pack teaser assures a blockbuster to the fans. The teaser has already crossed over 4 lakh views on YouTube. Here’s take a look at the bang on the trailer:

Apart from Sangathamizhan, Vijay will be next seen in Laabam opposite Shruti Haasan and Thaiagarajan Kumararaja’s Thuglak. his role as a transsexual in Super Deluxe also won hearts of the fans.

On Twitter, fans have been showering love and support to Vijay for his next. Fans have already given a thumbs up to the teaser and are looking forward to watching the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App