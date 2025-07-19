Sangeeta Bijlani’s Pune Farmhouse Burgled, Vandilised, Police Launch Investigation

Bollywood beauty and Miss India title winner Sangeeta Bijlani is the latest casualty of a horrific house burglary at her posh farmhouse in Pune. The serene countryside bungalow, well-known for its green orchard and peaceful environment, had been burgled and vandalized last week, creating shockwaves of terror amongst locals and fans alike. Bijlani, away from home where the burglary was suspected to have occurred, was informed by workers who noticed the loss. The police were pursuing to arrest the burglars and recover the stolen items.

Farmhouse Vandalised: Premises Devastate and Property Damaged

Based on initial reports, in addition to plundering commodities of value, the intruders also caused extensive damage inside the farmhouse. Furniture was toppled over, decorations were broken, and personal items were strewn about the rooms. The responding personnel found forced open doors and half-shut drawers in shambles. Initial estimates indicate that money, antique decorative pieces, electronics, and personal items of collection were among the stolen commodities.

The farmhouse, located outside the city of Pune, did not have much security because of the remote location. Neither were some parts of it under CCTV surveillance, and police now have hopes pinned on forensic analysis and local informants. The neighbors had noticed suspicious activity around the house a couple of days prior to the crime but had not reported it at that time. The vandalism has also raised concerns about celebrity privacy and security in semi-rural and rural residences, which are often not adequately guarded.

Police Launch Probe: Security Loopholes Under Scrutiny

Pune Rural Police have registered an FIR under sections of theft and causing damage to property and have started questioning villagers, shopkeepers, and recent visitors. Special forensic teams have also been sent to collect fingerprints, DNA impressions, and other physical evidence from the spot. The authorities are also examining mobile tower locations to find out if there was any suspicious movement around the farmhouse during the suspected period.

As per initial assumptions, the burglars appeared to have inside information on the layout of the property and timing of visit by employees, which leads towards a probable insider link. Police are also investigating whether any delivery or service staff had recently visited the property. Police authorities have, meanwhile, instructed residents and celebrity residents of the community to enhance security and install surveillance devices so that such an incidence does not happen again in the future.

Sangeeta Bijlani has not yet issued any public statement, but her sources affirmed that she was agitated with the event and was in contact with police authorities on a very close basis.

