Sangharsh Bhojpuri movie: Starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles the movie has garnered crores of money at the box office. Talking about the music video Jable Jagal Bani from the movie Sangharsh has crossed 62 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube and will soon be 63 million. The video opens to Kajal Raghwani dressed in a pink and blue length choli and Khesari Lal Yadav in a light blue shirt and jeans.

Sangharsh Bhojpuri movie: One of the highest grossing movies of the year Sangharsh which released all over the country in August 2018 has created a mark in the industry. Starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles the movie has garnered crores of money at the box office. Talking about the music video Jable Jagal Bani from the movie Sangharsh has crossed 62 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube and will soon be 63 million. The video opens to Kajal Raghwani dressed in a pink and blue length choli and Khesari Lal Yadav in a light blue shirt and jeans. The song Juble Jagal Bani has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself and Hunny B, whereas the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Kavi Ji and the music has been composed by Madhukar Anand.

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani had one amazing year as they had back to back 8 super hit movies! The duo first shared the silver screens in 2014 on the sets of Pratigya 2 since then their on-screen chemistry can’t be missed! Take a look at the viral song featuring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwnai here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More