Sangharsh Bhojpuri movie: One of the most searched movies of the year 2018, Sangharsh has been watched over 4.8 million times on the video sharing platform YouTube. The movie Sangharsh starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles revolves around one of the most pressing matters in the modern world and that is Women Empowerment. In the movie Sangharsh, Bhojpuri singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav plays the role of Kanhaiya whereas Kajal plays the role of Kanhaiya’s (Khesari Lal Yadav) wife. The movie also stars Ritu Singh, Nisha Jha, Awadhesh Mishra, Dev Singh, Sanjay Mahanand, Deepak Sinha, Ratnakar Kumar and Sonu Pandey in pivotal roles.

The movie Sangharsh has been helmed by Parag Patil and produced by Ratnakar Kumar. The movie was released worldwide under the channel Nirahua Entertainment PVT LTD, presented by Worldwide Channel & Jitendra Gulati and bankrolled under the banner Worldwide Channel. The songs of the movie Sangharsh were chartbusters and had garnered millions of views on the official youtube channel. The songs were- Satuva Jawaniya Ke, Tohar Hothwa Laagela, Dhoval Badu Doodh Se, Dekhi Sughraee, Dil Badtamiz Ho Gayil, Dil Jable Jagal Baani, and Sangharsh title song. The movie had released worldwide on August 28, 2018. Watch full movie here:

