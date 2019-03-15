Sangharsh Bhojpuri movie: Continuing to win hearts with his talent, Khesari Lal Yadav releases a song every year. Khesari has dleivered some of his best performances with Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani and other leading ladies Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Ritu Singh. One of the most popular movies Sangharsh is the best examples of it.

Sangharsh Bhojpuri movie: Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the gems of Bhojpuri cinemas who is lauded like a real super-star by fans. The Bhojpuri star has delivered some of the best blockbuster movies but one of them is audience’s all-time favourite, Sangharsh. The movie has a great run in halls and people are still downloading it and watching the mjovie online. With the hard-work and talent, Khesari Lal Yadav has emerged as the most loved actor of the industry.

Continuing to win hearts with his talent, Khesari Lal Yadav releases a song every year. Khesari has dleivered some of his best performances with Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani and other leading ladies Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Ritu Singh. One of the most popular movies Sangharsh is the best examples of it.

The massive hit Sangharsh has many hit songs which are still loved by fans. The power-packed dance performances of the Bhojpuri actors make these songs a super hit. Starring kHesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani, Dhoval Baru Doodh Se from the movie Sangharsh is yet again going viral on the internet. The song has already crossed 26 million views on YouTube with over-flowing comment section. watch the full video here!

Khesari Lal Yadav has given many other hits to the Bhojpuri cinema including Hawa Mein Udta Jaye Mera Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka, Pyar Kawno Khel Na Ha, Dil Le Gayi Odhaniya Wali, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, among many others.

