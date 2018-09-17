Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is enjoying some of the best moments of her life as the tennis ace player is soon to welcome her first child into the world. Interestingly, the diva never misses a chance to share some magnificent glimpses of her precious time with her followers and fans. Lately, Sania has shared some of the best photos from her pregnancy period and they are just too adorable to miss.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is enjoying some of the best moments of her life as the tennis ace player is soon to welcome her first child into the world. Interestingly, the diva never misses a chance to share some magnificent glimpses of her precious time with her followers and fans. Lately, Sania has shared some of the best photos from her pregnancy period and they are just too adorable to miss. Besides this, Sania recently shared another remarkable photo of her and ever since the picture has been posted it’s been doing the rounds on social media. The picture has garnered over 229,809 likes while the comment section is flooded with compliments and best wishes for the mom-to-be.

Donning a yellow polka dots long dress, Sania looks classy and drop dead gorgeous. It is just too difficult to take our eyes off her and the glow on her face is just adding to the awesomeness of the picture. Before we just keep on complimenting her, let’s take a look at the picture:

ALSO READ: Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif-starrer logo revealed

Isn’t she looking just amazing? Notably, Sania is due to deliver her first baby with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Mallik in October. Sania and Shoaib’s baby will soon mark his name in the list of celebrity kids. Also, going by the parents’ looks, we are quite sure that the baby is going to be a charmer too.

ALSO READ: Whoa! Sapna Choudhary’s sensational Haryanvi song Bandook Chalegi crosses 100 million views on YouTube

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More