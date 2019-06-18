ICC cricket India vs Pakistan World Cup match: Post India win and Pakistan defeated, Sania Mirza and Pakistan celebrity Veena Malik got into a tweet fight where Veena Malik accused Sania Mirza for being an irresponsible mother as well a wife for letting her husband eat unhealthy items before World Cup match.

Sania Mirza, Bigg Boss contestant Veena Malik get into a spat, post ICC cricket India vs Pakistan World Cup match: After the Indian cricket team defeated Pakistan by 89 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, an interesting side story is developing around Shoaib Malik and Indian wife Sania Mirza. The Pakistani Batsman who was balled out at zero runs was spotted enjoying a cozy evening with wife, Sania Mirza, kid and a group of friends who were smoking hookah. The video has gone viral and allegedly was on the eve of the match against India.

The video went viral on June 15, 2019, and Sania Mirza, who noticed it put out an angry tweet against the uploader for invading her privacy. The account which tweeted this video now has been deactivated. However, among various fans and celebrities who questioned Shoaib Malik’s commitment was Bigg Boss contestant and Pakistani celebrity Veena Malik.

She put out a series of tweet addressing Mirza as an irresponsible mother for taking her child to a sheesha bar and even held her responsible for feeding her husband unhealthy items. Like really?

Take a look at this viral video here:

Shoaib Malik of the #pakistancricketteam at midnight, hours before the most crucial match of the #CricketWorldCup2019 In Curry Mile In a Shisha cafe. Add the burgers and deserts, no wonder they performed dismally at Old Trafford. They should be ashamed. Every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/Dr8gHWdF9M — Mohammed Shafiq (@mshafiquk) June 16, 2019

After Veena Malik’s accusation, Sania Mirza decided to respond to this provocation and issued her reply on the same. The star denied the allegations of taking son to a hookah bar and told Veena to mind her business. But Veena didn’t get the hint and replied by saying that you are responsible for Pakistani cricketers diet.

Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does 🙂 secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Have some guts & don't delete ur tweets.Fortunately the technology has progressed so much that people can't deny their acts.Oh the magazine's cover u mentioned had morphed images.Also I can bringup all the controversies U have ever had bt I would rather not divert the discusion. pic.twitter.com/8qednFvEBz — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

But Veena wasn’t going to keep quiet either and kept on provoking Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and by the looks of it, this match seems more intense than the India Vs Pakistan. Take a look at the tweets here:

I'm not part of the film industry from almost 5 years or more.I went thrice to Kaabah cried and asked for forgiveness.I changed & evolved. The world has seen the transition as well. My dressing drastically changed from thongs to now how anyother Pakistani celebs dresses. — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 18, 2019

I've told 1000 times the cover of that magazine was morphed image.They think I'm an easy pick or character assassination is easy or they can bringup my past to shut me up & pull me down.Let me tell u that's nt happening I'll always bounce back.Our society needs to have acceptance — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 18, 2019

Okay so this Happened. First, she tweeted then deleted that tweet right away and blocked me. I mentioned my concerns in a very civilised, calm & composed manner. It could have been a healthy debate. pic.twitter.com/aw6C36xI3o — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Great to hear that u didn't took ur kid their. Oh did I mentioned you are a dietician or mother of the Pak team? I said u are an athlete and u must know how much fitness is important for athletes.Also aren't u a wife of cricketer? U should take care of his wellbeing.Isn't it? https://t.co/zZKS3r0xSk — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Twitter cracks me up 😂 and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..

peace out guys ✌🏽 it’s break time 😉 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App