Sania Mirza, Bigg Boss contestant Veena Malik get into a spat, post ICC cricket India vs Pakistan World Cup match: After the Indian cricket team defeated Pakistan by 89 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, an interesting side story is developing around Shoaib Malik and Indian wife Sania Mirza. The Pakistani Batsman who was balled out at zero runs was spotted enjoying a cozy evening with wife, Sania Mirza, kid and a group of friends who were smoking hookah. The video has gone viral and allegedly was on the eve of the match against India.
The video went viral on June 15, 2019, and Sania Mirza, who noticed it put out an angry tweet against the uploader for invading her privacy. The account which tweeted this video now has been deactivated. However, among various fans and celebrities who questioned Shoaib Malik’s commitment was Bigg Boss contestant and Pakistani celebrity Veena Malik.
She put out a series of tweet addressing Mirza as an irresponsible mother for taking her child to a sheesha bar and even held her responsible for feeding her husband unhealthy items. Like really?
Take a look at this viral video here:
After Veena Malik’s accusation, Sania Mirza decided to respond to this provocation and issued her reply on the same. The star denied the allegations of taking son to a hookah bar and told Veena to mind her business. But Veena didn’t get the hint and replied by saying that you are responsible for Pakistani cricketers diet.
But Veena wasn’t going to keep quiet either and kept on provoking Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and by the looks of it, this match seems more intense than the India Vs Pakistan. Take a look at the tweets here: