After so many biopics, it is now the turn for Sania Mirza's biopic to go on floors soon. Producer Ronnie Screwvala looks excited and was trying to get the rights to make the film from long and is now all set to hit the industry post-Uri: The Surgical Strike. Meanwhile, Sania is going through a mixed combination of excitement and nervousness to narrate her life story in front of the world.

After getting entertained from the various biopics like MS Dhoni, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom, the industry is all ready to set a buzz around with another biopic which revolves around the Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza. After waiting for so long to get the permissions and rights to make the film, Uri: The Surgical Strike’s producer Ronnie Screwvala is all set to bang the industry with the biopic soon. The film will feature the whole journey of the tennis player along with her struggles, ups and downs of her life.

The athlete recently quoted about the film saying that she is going through a mixed combination of nervousness and excitement. She said that the feeling of butterfly in your stomach pertains when you are about to recite your life in front of the whole world. She said that she was going through every single moment when her biography was written. She also added upon saying that she is relaxed as her biopic is in good hands and further appreciated the producer Ronnie Screwvala for his hits. In general, 2019 proved to be a bane for the producer as his movie Uri has already crossed the mark to earn Rs 200 crore on its 28 day of the release. His movie Kedarnath also went well to earn Rs 57 crore at the box office. Ace tennis player Sania Mirza tied knots with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 in Hyderabadi Muslim wedding style in Hyderabad.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More