Sanjana Sanghi Birthday Special: From Child Artiste To Dil Bechara Fame, Her Journey In Bollywood

Sanjana Sanghi, who celebrates her birthday on September 2, has built her Bollywood journey gradually rather than becoming an overnight star. Born in Delhi in 1996, Sanghi developed an interest in performing while growing up and eventually found herself in front of the camera at a surprisingly young age. She studied at Modern School in Delhi before graduating in Journalism and Mass Communication from Lady Shri Ram College in 2017.

Interestingly, acting was not something Sanjana had planned as a career from childhood. In a 2026 interview, she recalled that her entry into films was almost accidental. She was reportedly spotted by casting director Mukesh Chhabra during a school rehearsal when the team was looking for a young actor for Rockstar.

How did Sanjana Sanghi make her Bollywood debut?

Sanjana was only around 13 when she auditioned for Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar. She was eventually cast as Mandy, the younger sister of Nargis Fakhri’s character, in the 2011 Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. The experience introduced her to the world of films while she was still a school student. However, instead of immediately pursuing acting full-time, Sanjana continued focusing on her education and theatre. She subsequently appeared in supporting roles in films including Baar Baar Dekho, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns.

Her early journey is particularly interesting because she managed to balance academics with acting. In an earlier interview, Sanjana spoke about coming from Delhi without a film-industry background and how her experience on the sets of Rockstar helped her realise that acting could become a career for her.

Why did Dil Bechara become a turning point for Sanjana Sanghi?

Nearly a decade after her child-artiste debut, Sanjana got her first major leading role in Dil Bechara. The 2020 romantic drama, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, starred her opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Sanjana played Kizie Basu, a young woman living with cancer, while Sushant portrayed Immanuel Rajkumar Junior, popularly known as Manny. The film, based on John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars, became particularly significant as Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film.

For Sanjana, Dil Bechara became the film that transformed her from a familiar supporting face into a leading actress. Her performance also meant that her career was suddenly being watched closely by audiences and the industry.

What did Sanjana Sanghi do after Dil Bechara?

Sanjana did not restrict herself to romantic dramas after Dil Bechara. She moved into different genres with films such as the action thriller Rashtra Kavach Om, followed by the women-led road film Dhak Dhak and the thriller Kadak Singh. She was also seen in Woh Bhi Din The, which released in 2024. Her recent career choices suggest that the actress has been consciously looking beyond conventional Bollywood roles. In 2026, Sanjana revealed that she was exploring opportunities outside Hindi-language cinema and was also preparing to make her web-series debut.

From being discovered during a school rehearsal to sharing the screen with some of Bollywood’s biggest names, Sanjana Sanghi’s journey has been unconventional. On her birthday, her career stands as a reminder that sometimes a chance opportunity can become the beginning of an entirely new chapter.