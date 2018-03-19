Sanjana Sanghi photos: The very beautiful Sanjana Sanghi is an Indian actress. She has acted in multiple movies. She got popular after been cast in the movie "Rockstar". She is very hot and sexy and a well-known face in a modeling and advertisement industry. She has been featured in many advertisements of Tanishq jewelry, hair oil, Vodaphone and many more. She was recently in buzz for the rumor of her being cast against Sushant Singh Rajput in the upcoming movie 'The Fault In Our Stars'. She is also a writer and had worked in many new media outlets. Sanjana Sanghi has more than 77k followers on her Instagram. Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Sanjana Sanghi.

Sanjana Sanghi is one of the young talents that Indian TV industry has got. She was very keen towards acting and she got her first break to Bollywood when she was 15 years old and played the role of Mandy in Ranbir Kapoor starrer hit movie Rockstar. The movie was directed by Imitiyaz Ali. For her role in Rockstar, the hot Sanjana Sanghi was selected among the audition of over 20000 girls around the country. After her first movie, she has appeared in many other movies like Fukrey Returns, Hindi Medium etc.

She has also been featured in multiples of advertisements including Vodaphone, Tanishq jewelry, subway etc. As a fresh face & a young model, she has appeared for many clothing brands. The alluring actress is not only good at her acting skills but she has also learned multiple dance forms including jazz, Kathak dances and also have experience in theatre. She completed her graduation in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication from Lady Sri Ram college in Delhi. The beautiful and talented Sanjana Sanghi is very much passionate about writing, she has worked as a sub-editor At The Saltlist and done her internship at various new age media outlets – Indian Watchdog & Youth Ki Awaaz. Besides this, she also loves traveling and exploring new places and food. She is very much active on social media. Her pictures from her holidays and fashion shows have grabbed many fans.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Sanjana Sanghi:

Sanjana Sanghi in her bold and sexy photoshoot

Hot Sanjana Sanghi looks absolutely stunning

The beautiful Sanjana Sanghi in her cutest avatar

Sanjana Sanghi giving breathtaking expressions

Bold Sanjana Sanghi picture of the worth of watching

Sanjana Sanghi giving us the fashion accessories goals

Sanjana Sanghi looks sexy and hot in choker

Alluring Sanjana Sanghi enjoys the winter in long sexy maroon boot

Sanjana Sanghi looks jaw-dropping in the traditional attire

Hot Sanjana Sanghi enjoying her holiday in a trendy olive jacket

