Sanjana Sanghi is one of the young talents that Indian TV industry has got. She was very keen towards acting and she got her first break to Bollywood when she was 15 years old and played the role of Mandy in Ranbir Kapoor starrer hit movie Rockstar. The movie was directed by Imitiyaz Ali. For her role in Rockstar, the hot Sanjana Sanghi was selected among the audition of over 20000 girls around the country. After her first movie, she has appeared in many other movies like Fukrey Returns, Hindi Medium etc.
She has also been featured in multiples of advertisements including Vodaphone, Tanishq jewelry, subway etc. As a fresh face & a young model, she has appeared for many clothing brands. The alluring actress is not only good at her acting skills but she has also learned multiple dance forms including jazz, Kathak dances and also have experience in theatre. She completed her graduation in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication from Lady Sri Ram college in Delhi. The beautiful and talented Sanjana Sanghi is very much passionate about writing, she has worked as a sub-editor At The Saltlist and done her internship at various new age media outlets – Indian Watchdog & Youth Ki Awaaz. Besides this, she also loves traveling and exploring new places and food. She is very much active on social media. Her pictures from her holidays and fashion shows have grabbed many fans.
Also check: Rubina Dilaik photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Rubina Dilaik | Mira Rajput Kapoor photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mira Rajput Kapoor
Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Sanjana Sanghi:
Sanjana Sanghi in her bold and sexy photoshoot
Hot Sanjana Sanghi looks absolutely stunning
The beautiful Sanjana Sanghi in her cutest avatar
Sanjana Sanghi giving breathtaking expressions
Bold Sanjana Sanghi picture of the worth of watching
Sanjana Sanghi giving us the fashion accessories goals
Sanjana Sanghi looks sexy and hot in choker
Alluring Sanjana Sanghi enjoys the winter in long sexy maroon boot
Sanjana Sanghi looks jaw-dropping in the traditional attire
Hot Sanjana Sanghi enjoying her holiday in a trendy olive jacket
"How about we cover your denim shrug up as a dress and put on some heels and for once, pose as gracefully as you could." . . Last shoot's #stylistonduty and her failed request. Welcome to the awkward life of a predominantly non-effeminate young adult. . . . . . . #actorproblems #actorlife #preshoot #campaign #tomboystyle
For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App