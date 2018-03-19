Sanjana Sanghi is one of the young talents that Indian TV industry has got. She was very keen towards acting and she got her first break to Bollywood when she was 15 years old and played the role of  Mandy in Ranbir Kapoor starrer hit movie Rockstar. The movie was directed by Imitiyaz Ali. For her role in Rockstar, the hot Sanjana Sanghi was selected among the audition of over 20000 girls around the country. After her first movie, she has appeared in many other movies like Fukrey Returns, Hindi Medium etc.

She has also been featured in multiples of advertisements including Vodaphone, Tanishq jewelry, subway etc. As a fresh face & a young model, she has appeared for many clothing brands. The alluring actress is not only good at her acting skills but she has also learned multiple dance forms including jazz, Kathak dances and also have experience in theatre. She completed her graduation in Bachelor of  Journalism and Mass Communication from Lady Sri Ram college in Delhi. The beautiful and talented  Sanjana Sanghi is very much passionate about writing, she has worked as a sub-editor At The Saltlist and done her internship at various new age media outlets – Indian Watchdog & Youth Ki Awaaz. Besides this, she also loves traveling and exploring new places and food. She is very much active on social media. Her pictures from her holidays and fashion shows have grabbed many fans.

Also check: Rubina Dilaik photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Rubina Dilaik  |  Mira Rajput Kapoor photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mira Rajput Kapoor

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Sanjana Sanghi:

Sanjana Sanghi  in her bold and sexy photoshoot

 Hot Sanjana Sanghi looks absolutely stunning

 The beautiful Sanjana Sanghi in her cutest avatar

Sanjana Sanghi giving breathtaking expressions

 Bold Sanjana Sanghi picture of the worth of watching

Sanjana Sanghi giving us the fashion accessories goals

Sanjana Sanghi looks sexy  and hot  in choker

Alluring Sanjana Sanghi enjoys the winter in long sexy maroon boot

Sanjana Sanghi  looks jaw-dropping in the traditional attire

 Hot Sanjana Sanghi enjoying  her holiday in a trendy olive jacket

Let the wind in / 📷 : @ankitapoddar

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) on

Dreaming about a mid week plonk. #getset #pace

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) on

LSR definitely teaches you #earrings amongst other things.🎭

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) on

🎥🎬📷

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) on

This city, that pushes you to be whoever you truly are meant to be. #Bombay #Summer2016

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) on

Set | Settle #portraits #photography #shoot #actorlife #canon

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) on

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App