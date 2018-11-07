Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanyata Dutt have thrown a Diwali party for close friends and relatives. Keeping it a reserved and private affair, they invited only the close ones. Not following the traditional trend of Indian film actors, Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt kept their celebrations quite simple and lovable. They celebrated this Diwali with with a small puja in their Pali Hill residence.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanyata Dutt have thrown a Diwali party for close friends and relatives. Keeping it a reserved and private affair, they invited only the close ones. This is not the first time Bollywood stars have always been celebrating Diwali in a pompous way, this time too there are several Diwali parties happening in the industry. The star-studded celebration witness many of the actors from the industry every year.

Out of all the big fat parties, the Bollywood people are having right now, one of the most warm and simple ones is Sanjay dutt and Maanyata Dutt’s Diwali Party. Not following the traditional trend of Indian film actors, Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt kept their celebrations quite simple and lovable. They celebrated this Diwali with with a small puja in their Pali Hill residence. The duo looked stunning in their ethnic attires. While Sanjay Dutt was seen carrying a crisp Pathani suit, Maanyata Dutt was donning a black kurti.

The comfy and small celebration had only close family relatives and friends. There might not be a huge Bollywood crowd but surely it was peaceful than ever. Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s production Toolsidas Junior. The shooting schedules for the movie have kept him really busy still, Sanjay managed to take out time for this family celebration. Although the shooting has started over the weekend only but the fans are eagerly waiting to see Munna Bhai on silverscreen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More