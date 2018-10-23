Sanjay Dutt wishes Shahraan and Iqra Happy Birthday: Sanjay Dutt aka Sanju Baba wished his twins Shahraan and Iqra on the occasion of their 8th birthday with a sweet post on Tuesday. Sanju Baba shared a sweet family photo on Instagram and wished them a Happy Birthday. Maanyata, Sanjay Dutt, Shahraan and Iqra were looking adorable in the family photo with two cakes and lit candles placed on it.

The post reads: May God bless you two with a lifetime of love and happiness! Happy Birthday my babies.

Maanyata got married to Dutt on February 7, 2008, in a private ceremony in Goa and Shahraan and Iqra were born on October 22, 2010.

According to reports, Maanyata opted for C-section to deliver her babies.

