Sanjay Dutt is going to be featured in the sequel Sadak confirmed by the filmmakers. The filmmakers confirmed the reports of Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt which is a remake of Sadak 1991. Sanjay will be reviving his original role of Ravi. Pooja is also going to be a part of the sequel. Pooja Bhatt shared the picture of Sanjay Dutt flaunting his Shiva tattoo.

Sanjay Dutt who was featured in Sadak along with Pooja Bhatt in 1991 which was a blockbuster hit complemented with chartbuster music. After the huge gap of 27 years, the filmmakers are designing a remake of the film with Dutt who will play his original role of Ravi. Pooja Bhatt who will also be a part of the remake and also will be a comeback for her shared a picture of Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt where Sanjay is flaunting his Shiva tattoo to him.

Pooja captioned the picture as, “And Mahesh Whispers to Sanju what Shiva is really all about- “Shiva is protector transformer guide. we behold all the comfort when we quit everything that is close to ourselves and seek refuge in that Rudra, totally resigning, and relinquishing to that energy!” #Shiva #Mahesh #Sadak2 #actorsanddirectors #sanjaydutt #maheshbhatt #tattoo #shivatattoo. Taking about the Sanjay Dutt’s role in Sadak 2 Mahesh Bhatt said, “when Sanjay Dutt was cast in the Sadak he was 32 years old and he is making the comeback as 54 years old. He added “The movie has heart rendering aura which gave goosebumps to the audience. I witnessed they were emotionally touched by the narration”.

Pooja shared her character in Sadak 2 she said, “my character is quite different. It is all about my father’s affection for Sanju it will be Sanju from beginning to end. The original Sadak was made in 1991 a romantic thriller directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film was the Second highest grossing movie in 1991 and the seventh highest grossing Hindi film of the 90’s decade with the groundbreaking musical score.

The film is also is well remembered for the Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s award-winning act as the film’s villain Maharani. This film was again made in Tamil as Appu (2000) directed by Vasanth with actor Prashanth and Devayani as a lead role and Prakash Raj acted as an antagonist in the film.

