Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Sooraj Pancholi will be reportedly essaying the role of father and son in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Prasthanam. If the latest reports are to go by, Sanjay will not only act in the film but will also be bankrolling it. Helmed by the original filmmaker of the Telugu film Deva Katta, Prasthanam will hit the floors in August.

Good news for all the Sanjay Dutt and Sooraj Pancholi fans as the actor duo is reportedly all set to share the screen space in the Hindi remake of 2010 Telugu blockbuster film Prasthanam. Not just that, Sanjay and Sooraj will be seen essaying the role of a father-son duo in the film. A source close to a leading daily revealed, “Sanjay and Sooraj will play father and son in the remake of the 2010 Telugu blockbuster, Prasthanam. Sai Kumar (Sanjay Dutt) and Sharvanand (Sooraj Pancholi) played lead roles in the political thriller. Deva Katta, who helmed the original, will mostly direct the remake as well.”

Interestingly, Sanju Baba is so impressed by the Telugu blockbuster that he will not just feature in the Hindi remake of the film but will also produce it. “Sanjay has decided to jump on board as a producer for this film. When he watched Prasthanam, he loved it. Then, he spoke to the director and decided to make it in Hindi,” the source said. Speaking about how it was Sanjay’s recommendation to cast Sooraj in the film, the source added, “The duo shares a warm relationship. Sanju baba asked the team to approach Sooraj to play his son on screen. It is an intense role. The latter liked the story and agreed to do it.”

Filmmaker Deva Katta has also apparently decided to modify the script to appeal to the Hindi speaking audience. The duration of the film has been reduced to 2 hours and 10 minutes while the title of the film will remain the same. The female lead along with rest of the star cast is yet to announced. The film will go on floors from August 2018.

