The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat said Bollywood's superstar Sanjay Dutt has offered to lead an anti-drug campaign, which is scheduled to be launched by 6 northeastern states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana.

Bollywood’s Superstar Sanjay Dutt will soon lead an anti-drug campaign, which will be launched by 6 northern states, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday, September 2nd. Sanju expressed his desire to become the brand ambassador for the campaign. Rawat further said that he had a conversation with Sanjay over the phone, while the actor was shooting for a film.

Sanju himself in the past suffered immensely due to drug addiction earlier in his career and therefore he would like to contribute to the campaign as being the brand ambassador, Rawat added.

Sanjay’s drug addiction was also seen in recent blockbuster Sanju, which was helmed by prominent director Raj Kumar Hirani. The film did quite well on the box office and surpassed the success Salman Khan’s Race 3.

Meanwhile, several northern states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, and also the Union Territory of Chandigarh have worked on a joint strategy to combat drug addiction.

In August, the chief ministers of 4 states along with other senior officials of the other 2 states met in Chandigarh to discuss the strategy and decided that they would conduct a meeting in every 6 months and check the progress of the campaign.

