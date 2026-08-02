Sanjay Dutt Breaks Down Bollywood’s Biggest Change In 45 Years: From Industry Unity To Cut-Throat Competition, Says, ‘It’s Sad…’

Sanjay Dutt has spent more than four decades navigating Bollywood’s highs and lows, from becoming a leading man with Rocky to reinventing himself in powerful supporting and negative roles. Now, reflecting on his 45-year journey in the Hindi film industry, the actor has shared an honest assessment of how much the business has changed. In a recent conversation with Dr D Nageshwar Reddy on AIG Hospitals’ YouTube channel, Dutt looked back at the Bollywood of his early years and said the industry once had a stronger sense of community. According to him, that camaraderie has gradually given way to intense competition.

Why Does Sanjay Dutt Feel Bollywood Has Changed?

Dutt recalled a time when the film fraternity felt more like a family, with artists supporting one another. He contrasted that atmosphere with today’s more competitive environment and expressed hope that Bollywood could regain some of its earlier warmth.

The actor also compared the Hindi film industry with Hollywood, where he believes actors, writers and other professionals have stronger institutional support and are more willing to celebrate each other’s achievements. His comments offer an interesting perspective from someone who has experienced several generations of Bollywood firsthand. From the star-driven cinema of the 1980s and 1990s to today’s increasingly corporate film business, Dutt has witnessed the industry’s transformation up close.

Sanjay Dutt And Salman Khan’s Friendship Continues To Endure

Despite his comments about changing relationships within Bollywood, Dutt continues to share close friendships within the industry. His bond with Salman Khan remains one of the most enduring. The two recently reunited, with Salman sharing a warm photograph of himself embracing Dutt on social media. Their friendship goes back decades, and they have worked together on films including Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai and Yeh Hai Jalwa.

Sanjay Dutt To Return As Ballu In Khalnayak Returns

Dutt is also preparing to revisit one of his most iconic characters. The actor will return as Ballu Balram in Khalnayak Returns, a new interpretation of Subhash Ghai’s 1993 cult classic Khal Nayak. The project was officially announced in April, with Dutt’s production house and Aspect Entertainment securing the rights.

Interestingly, Dutt revealed that the idea for a sequel emerged during his time in prison. He had reportedly written to Ghai about reviving Ballu, eventually helping set the sequel in motion. The new film will revisit the character decades after the original. Meanwhile, Dutt’s recent film Aakhri Sawal, released in May 2026, had a modest theatrical run, according to available box-office tracking.