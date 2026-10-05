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Home > Entertainment News > Sanjay Dutt Clarifies ‘No Peace In India’ Remark After Backlash, Says Conversation Was Scripted

Sanjay Dutt Clarifies ‘No Peace In India’ Remark After Backlash, Says Conversation Was Scripted

Sanjay Dutt has clarified his remarks about not feeling “peace” in India after the comments drew criticism online. The actor said the conversation on Shekhar Suman’s Shekhar Tonite was scripted, light-hearted and rooted in the humour and Gandhigiri associated with his Munna Bhai films.

Sanjay Dutt, Image Credits- X
Sanjay Dutt, Image Credits- X

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 11:27 IST

Sanjay Dutt has clarified his recent comments about the state of the country after a segment from his appearance on Shekhar Suman’s talk show, Shekhar Tonite, drew backlash on social media. The actor appeared on the Gandhi Jayanti special and spoke about India, its people and the need for peace. During the conversation, Dutt said Indians were “large-hearted” and “hospitable”, but added that he could no longer feel the same sense of peace in the country.

“The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore,” he said, adding that he hoped “those days come back soon”. The remarks were subsequently circulated online and prompted criticism, with parts of the conversation being interpreted as a direct comment on the country’s present situation.

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Sanjay Dutt Invokes Munna Bhai And Gandhigiri

The context of the conversation, however, was closely tied to Dutt’s best-known screen persona. During another segment, Shekhar Suman asked the actor to imagine himself as the Prime Minister for five minutes.

Dutt responded in the familiar language and mannerisms of Munna Bhai, turning the exercise into a satirical monologue about political leadership, public life and Mahatma Gandhi’s principles. He also made a humorous reference to the Prime Minister’s foreign trips.

Dutt further referred to Gandhi’s three monkeys and joked about adding a fourth: one that would act when it sees something wrong.

Sanjay Dutt Issues Clarification After Social Media Backlash

On October 4, Dutt addressed the reaction in a statement posted on X. He said it was never his intention to hurt, offend or disrespect any individual, community or institution. He explained that the remarks were part of a “scripted conversation” intended to be light-hearted and humorous. Dutt also linked the tone of the segment to the humour and satire of the Munna Bhai films, particularly the idea of “Gandhigiri”, which he said was meant to convey love, warmth, togetherness and goodwill.

The clarification has now added another layer to the discussion around the interview, shifting attention from the original remark to the context in which it was delivered.

Sanjay Dutt’s Recent Work

Dutt, 67, continues to divide his time between India and Dubai for professional commitments. He holds a UAE Golden Visa, while his wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins, Shahraan and Iqra, are based in Dubai.  On the work front, the actor was last seen in Aakhri Sawal, which was released in May 2026.

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Sanjay Dutt Clarifies ‘No Peace In India’ Remark After Backlash, Says Conversation Was Scripted
Tags: Sanjay DuttShekhar Tonite

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Sanjay Dutt Clarifies ‘No Peace In India’ Remark After Backlash, Says Conversation Was Scripted

Sanjay Dutt Clarifies ‘No Peace In India’ Remark After Backlash, Says Conversation Was Scripted

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Sanjay Dutt Clarifies ‘No Peace In India’ Remark After Backlash, Says Conversation Was Scripted

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Sanjay Dutt Clarifies ‘No Peace In India’ Remark After Backlash, Says Conversation Was Scripted
Sanjay Dutt Clarifies ‘No Peace In India’ Remark After Backlash, Says Conversation Was Scripted
Sanjay Dutt Clarifies ‘No Peace In India’ Remark After Backlash, Says Conversation Was Scripted
Sanjay Dutt Clarifies ‘No Peace In India’ Remark After Backlash, Says Conversation Was Scripted
Sanjay Dutt Clarifies ‘No Peace In India’ Remark After Backlash, Says Conversation Was Scripted

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