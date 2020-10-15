Actor Sanjay Dutt recently paid a visit to celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. In a video shared on the latter's instagram account, the actor is seen expressing confidence that he would beat cancer and come out of it soon.

The past few months have been difficult for actor Sanjay Dutt. While he is soaring on the professional front, his personal life recently took a setback with the detection of cancer. On Thursday, the actor paid a quick visit to celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim to get a haircut and shared a positive message for his fans that are praying for his speedy recovery.

Flaunting his recent scar in the video message, Sanjay Dutt confidently said that he would beat cancer and come out of it soon. Dating back his association with the hairstylist, he further spoke about how life is coming back to normal while ensuring precautions to keep Covid-19 threat at bay.

Speaking about his tight work schedule, the actor revealed that he would soon start shooting for his upcoming film KGF. Meanwhile, he would be dubbing for Shamshera tomorrow. “I am happy to be back on the sets again,” he added.

Recently seen in the film Sadak 2 alongside Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt has films like KGF, Shamshera and Bhuj: The Pride of India lined up. In Shamshera, he will be seen sharing the screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

On his health scare, Sanjay’s wife Maanyata Dutt had earlier said that she requests all Sanju’s fans to not believe in speculations. They should just help them by extending their ongoing love, warmth and support. Calling the actor a fighter, she expressed that god has yet again chosen to test them and all they right now is their prayers and blessings.