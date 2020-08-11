Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer. As per latest reports, the actor has been detected with stage 3 lung cancer and will be soon heading to the US for treatment.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Dutt announced a short break from work due to medical reasons. It was only recently that the actor was admitted in Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after experiencing breathlessness. He later assured his fans and well-wishers on Twitter that he is completely fine and has tested negative for coronavirus.

On another note, the much-awaited trailer of Sadak 2, which stars Sanjay Dutt alongside Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, was expected to release on Tuesday but it didn’t. Whether the trailer was not releasing owing to Sanjay Dutt’s health concerns or due to some other reason, we’d know shortly.

Sadak 2 is slated for a digital release on Disney + Hotstar on August 28. Along with Sadak 2, the actor will also be seen in the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2.