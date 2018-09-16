Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family and friends in an environment-friendly way. In the pictures, she was seen with his wife his Maanayata Dutt and his children Iqra and Shahran Dutt.

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family and friends, but the best part of the celebration was, that it was an environment-friendly celebration. Sanju Baba was recently clicked celebrating Ganesh Visarjan with his family and the photos were shared on Instagram. In the pictures, he was seen with his wife his Maanayata Dutt and his children Iqra and Shahran Dutt.

The couple was seen worshipping Lord Ganesh and immersing the idol in a water tub at their residence. Sanju Babu was seen wearing a traditional attire, kurta-pyjama while his wife was seen wearing a white Salwar Kameez, paired with a multi-coloured kurta.

After the massive success of his biopic, Sanju, which was helmed by prominent director Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay will be seen in Kalank, in which he will be featured with including Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

The biopic centred on Sanjay Dutt’s life and his struggle during his early career as an actor, his relationship with his family and friends and drugs. the film received massive success at the box office.

Recently the actor was seen in an intense romantic action film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, the film did not really perform well at the box-office.

