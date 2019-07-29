Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Sanju baba aka Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of his 60th birthday was planning to disclose his first look from his movie Prasthanam but due to issues on the rights he is stuck in legal trouble.

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: After KGF makers surprised Sanjay Dutt with his poster on his birthday the star too was set to unveil the first poster of his upcoming film Prasthanam but landed in legal trouble instead. As per reports, Sanjay Dutt got served with legal notice due to remake rights which the production company Shemaroo Entertainmet claims had already been acquired.

To this claim, Ketan Maru, Shemaroo’s senior vice president confirmed the same statement said we have a legal notice to Mr. Dutt and others associated with the remake of the 2010 Telugu film Prasthanam. The legal rights stay with us- Shemaroo. Terming it as an illegal remake, the senior vice president of the company further stated that we are not proceeding legally against this illegal remake to create trouble for them. We only want justice in this more and we have acquired the rights in 2012.

Furthermore, when Prasthanam announcement was made, the attention was drawn to the fact that the remake rights of Prasthanam are with them but no attention was paid to the matter and hence a legal notice had to be filed. Sanjay Dutt who turned sixty today hasn’t made any official statement on the matter and the fans are waiting for more information on this.

The motion poster of the film Prasthanam was revealed by the makers on July 3, where Sanjay Dutt captioned his post as A legacy based on power, greed, love & human fallacies! #Prasthanam releasing on 20th September 2019. The motion poster showcased a seat on top of a gun.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in Kalank is currently filming for Sadak 2 with Mahesh Bhatt and has his kitty full with movies. Some of his other movies are- Bhuj: The Pride of India, KGF chapter 2, Torbaaz, Panipat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App