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Home > Entertainment News > Sanjay Dutt Loses Patience With Paparazzi In Mumbai, Snaps While Stepping Out With Family Saying ‘Bas Karna Bey!’

Sanjay Dutt Loses Patience With Paparazzi In Mumbai, Snaps While Stepping Out With Family Saying ‘Bas Karna Bey!’

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, riding high on Dhurandhar’s box-office success, lost his cool with paparazzi in Mumbai while dining with wife Maanayata and twins. He demanded privacy, saying “Bas karna bey,” highlighting the constant struggle between celebrity life and media intrusion.

Sanjay Dutt Snaps At Paparazzi During Family Dinner In Mumbai Amid Dhurandhar Success
Sanjay Dutt Snaps At Paparazzi During Family Dinner In Mumbai Amid Dhurandhar Success

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 28, 2026 14:53:38 IST

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Sanjay Dutt Loses Patience With Paparazzi In Mumbai, Snaps While Stepping Out With Family Saying ‘Bas Karna Bey!’

Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt, currently experiencing great success from his film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has achieved box-office records, recently made headlines for a tense encounter with the media.

He lost his cool when he visited Mumbai with his wife Maanayata and their twins Shahraan and Iqra to have a family dinner. The star expressed his need for space when cameras followed him during the celebratory events of his performance as SSP Chaudhary Aslam, which made him say, “Bas karna bey,” to the people around him.

Sanjay Dutt Paparazzi Confrontation and Family Privacy

The actor’s latest eruption demonstrates how public figures are experiencing increased challenges between their actual personal lives and the unending need for social media trending content.

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Dutt attempted to move through a busy restaurant entrance while wearing a white printed shirt and protecting his family from the camera lights.

The confrontation developed through two separate phases, which began when he arrived at the location because he delivered a strict warning and then asked photographers to “stop for two minutes” after the event finished.

The incident demonstrates how established artists in the industry now demand more privacy because they face continuous media attention, which violates their personal family time.

Dhurandhar Box Office Success and Upcoming Projects

Sanjay Dutt continues as a mainstay of Indian cinema after his viral videos, yet his film Dhurandhar maintains its box office success. His portrayal of a Lyari Task Force officer has been praised as his best career work because it shows his lasting popularity with actors who include Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan.

Dutt has multiple high-energy films to complete, which include Aakhri Sawal and Raja Shivaji and Baap. The “Sarke Chunar” song problem in KD, The Devil, created small challenges for him, yet his talent to switch between regional dramas and Hindi blockbusters keeps his career advancement moving upwards.

Also Read: Vir Das’s ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ OTT Release Date Confirmed, Know Exactly When And Where To Stream

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Tags: DhurandharSanjay Dutt

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Sanjay Dutt Loses Patience With Paparazzi In Mumbai, Snaps While Stepping Out With Family Saying ‘Bas Karna Bey!’

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Sanjay Dutt Loses Patience With Paparazzi In Mumbai, Snaps While Stepping Out With Family Saying ‘Bas Karna Bey!’

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Sanjay Dutt Loses Patience With Paparazzi In Mumbai, Snaps While Stepping Out With Family Saying ‘Bas Karna Bey!’
Sanjay Dutt Loses Patience With Paparazzi In Mumbai, Snaps While Stepping Out With Family Saying ‘Bas Karna Bey!’
Sanjay Dutt Loses Patience With Paparazzi In Mumbai, Snaps While Stepping Out With Family Saying ‘Bas Karna Bey!’
Sanjay Dutt Loses Patience With Paparazzi In Mumbai, Snaps While Stepping Out With Family Saying ‘Bas Karna Bey!’

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