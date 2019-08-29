Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala starrer Prasthanm is out on all the social media. With the power-packed political drama fillm. The film also features Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff and Amyra Dastur in supporting roles. Till now, on Youtube, this trailer has garnered 3,725 views and is continued to gain praises across social media.

Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala starrer Prasthanm has been released. It also features Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff and Amyra Dastur. The trailer is no less than an impactful one. Combined with the political story plot and powerful dialogues, the trailer has all elements of an apolitical drama thriller. All the stars can be seen comfortably assessing their particular role. The plot is similar to previous political films such as Rajneeti and Sarkar franchise based on same ideation but this film also appears to be a perfect political drama. Fans are equally applauding the trailer.

Recently, the teaser of the film was released showcasing the Ramayan and Mahabharat, ‘war for legacy’. The film is a Telugu remake of the same name which is helmed by Deva Katta which was released in the year 2010. In the teaser, he can be seen portraying the role of a ruthless politician.

In the teaser, Sanjay Dutt is seen in a politician avatar. Dressed in a black kurta with a red tika, the actor can be seen nailing the role. Ali Fazal and Manisha Koirala are playing the lead roles, while Jackie Shroff and Amyra Dastur are in supporting role. The movie is being produced by Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt. Deva Katta, had also written and directed the original film.

Teaser of the film was released on 60th birthday of Sanjay Dutt. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Bhoomi along with Aditi Rao Hydari, will be next seen in movies such as Sadak 2 and KGF Chapter 2.

