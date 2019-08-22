Prasthanam film has dropped the first look of the stars, today it unveiled the first look of Manisha Koirala, see photos.

Prasthanam the action thriller movie of Sanjay Dutt, who is playing the role of a politicianBaldev Pratap Singh and is starring other strong actors like Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Satyajeet Dubey. The film is directed by Deva Katta and will release on September 20.

Prasthanam is releasing the first look of the stars of the film and it has now by released the first look of the actors Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, and Sanjay Dutt and today on the official twitter handle of Prasthanam, they disclosed the first look poster of Manisha Koirala, the queen.

Manisha is looking like a strong woman, who is courageous and can make her own decisions. She is carrying an elegant peach colored saree with a gold classic neckpiece. Manisha’s look is intriguing and catches the eye of the viewers. She also posted her first look of the film and captioned it as meet the queen, the queen is wearing the courage as her crown and is proud of it.

This movie revolves around the politician, the role which is being played by Sanjay Dutt, this film is produced by MaanayataDutt. Prasthanam is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Prashanam which was released in 2010 by the same director Deva Katta. The music is being produced by Ilaiyaraaja.

Three weeks ago the teaser of the film was out by Zee Music Company and got 6.1 million views by now.

Meet the royal guard, keeper of all their secrets. #Prasthanam pic.twitter.com/ka62HU317S — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) August 21, 2019

The stars first look poster is eye-catchy, they all look confident and powerful.

