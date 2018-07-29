Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt ringed his 59th birthday in style with his wife Manyata Dutt and close friends in Indian Film Industry. The actor's daughter Trishala Dutt extended her best wishes to her dad on her Instagram profile with an adorable photo of the duo.

Sanjay Dutt rings in his 59th birthday in style!

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on July 28 welcomed his 59th birthday in Mumbai with a huge bash. Dressed in an all-black Kurta Pyjama, the Khalnayak of Bollywood was seen twinning with his beautiful wife Maanayata Dutt and posing for the shutterbugs before the party. From Bollywood actors like Chunky Pandey, Amrita Arora, R Madhavan, Tanishaa Mukerji to Sanjay’s close friend Paresh Ghelani were seen gracing the birthday celebration of the actor. Amid the birthday celebrations, the actor took out some time out to thank the fans who had gathered around his residence at midnight.

On his big day, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt posed an adorable photo of the duo on her Instagram account and extended her heartfelt wishes for her ‘daddy dukes.’

Along with Trishala Dutt, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee wished the actor on her official Twitter account. Bollywood actors like Chitrangada Singh, who has shared the screen with the actor in their latest film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Tanishaa Mukerji, R Madhavan, Ronit Roy and Poonam Dhillon wished the actor on his special day.

Workwise, Sanjay Dutt’s latest film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 that stars him along with Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangada Singh and Mahie Gill has hit the screens on July 27. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and bankrolled by Rahul Mittra, the film marks the third instalment of the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series.

After Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, the actor will be seen in Prasthanam along with Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur, Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor and Shamshera along with Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

