Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently opened up about reuniting with Madhuri Dixit in Abhishek Varman's Kalank. The actor quoted that it indeed is a pleasure to share the screens with the talented actor Madhuri Dixit. He also revealed that over the years, the actor has got command as an actor.

Kalank is one of the most-anticipated films that will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. The makers of the film have created a lot of curiosity, starting from revealing posters, to songs and recently, the trailer, it seems that the entire team of Kalank is leaving no stone unturned to impress fans to the fullest. The film features Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. There are more than one reason the fans are eagerly waiting for the film, one of major one is Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and dancing queen Madhuri Dixit will sharing the screens after over two decades.

Both the actors have worked together in multiple films and were counted amongst the top-rated on-screen couples of the ’90s. Films like Saajan, Ilaaka and Khalnayak are among the top rated films that created a buzz at their time. In an Interview, Sanjay Dutt opened up about working with Madhuri Dixit after ages in Kalank. He revealed that it indeed is a pleasure to work with one of the most hardworking actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of astonishing fans with her talent and skill. He also praised Madhuri for her expertise and also recollected the memories they shared together while shooting for their films earlier.

He further revealed about Madhuri saying that she is one of the great actors and it is absolutely amazing to share the same screens with her after 25 years. He also revealed that over the years, she has improved as she has got that command and often comes across as a mature actor which itself is a big achievement.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s future projects it includes Ashutosh Gowariker’s next film Panipat. In the film, Sanjay Dutt will be sharing screens with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019.

Kalank is a drama film set in 1945 and is directed by Abhishek Varman and is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Sajid Nadiadwala and Hiroo Yash Johar.

