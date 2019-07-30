Sanjay Dutt recently opened up about his character Adheera from the much-anticipated film KGF Chapter 2. The actor revealed that his character is similar to Thanos from the film Avengers. Read the entire details below–

After creating a buzz with the first chapter, the makers of the highly anticipated film KGF Chapter 2, recently introduced the first character from the film. The makers revealed the first look of the antagonist of the film Adheera which will be played by Sanjay Dutt. Not only this, but the actor also surprised his fans by revealing the teaser of his film Prasthanam. Talking about the film, Sanjay Dutt will play the role of Adheera opposite Kannada superstar Yash.

In an interview, Yash revealed that though the makers couldn’t experiment much as they were in some restrictions in the first episode, now the entire team is set to amaze the fans with the best version in Chapter 2. Recently, in an interview, Sanjay Dutt opened up about his character Adheera from the film and also quoted that it is somehow similar to Thanos from the Hollywood film Avengers.

Further, he revealed that Adheera is a very strong character and very powerful. He added saying that though in the first chapter he appeared in the end, in the second he will be in his full form. Talking about the poster, Sanjay Dutt looks intense in a turban.

Take a look at the poster–

Sanjay Dutt also revealed that from a long time he was looking out for something strong like Adheera and he enjoyed every bit of playing it. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will also appear in historical drama film Panipat with costars Kriti Danon and Arjun Kapoor. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat fought during 1761. Apart from the lead stars, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl, Nawab Shah and Padmini Kolhapure will also appear in supporting roles.

After Panipat, Sanjay Dutt will shoot for Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 which is the sequel of 1991 film Sadak. As per reports, Mahesh Bhatt will be directing a film after 20 years. In the film, Sanjay Dutt will share the screen with Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles and will centre around love, loss and redemption.

