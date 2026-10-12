Sanjay Dutt Praises 21-Year-Old Producer Behind Rs 435 Crore Hanuman Ansh; Her Journey From UK To Bollywood

Actor Sanjay Dutt has applauded 21-year-old producer Anupriya Nagar for her work on Hanuman Ansh, the devotional drama that has reportedly collected over Rs 435 crore worldwide despite being made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore. His message has brought fresh attention to the young producer behind one of the year’s unexpected box-office success stories.

Dutt shared a photograph with Nagar on Instagram and praised what she had achieved at such a young age. He also promised to support her future projects, calling her journey remarkable and saying her story had only just begun.

What Did Sanjay Dutt Say About Anupriya Nagar?

In his Instagram post, Dutt reflected on his years in the film industry before praising Nagar for helping turn a small film into a major success. “I’ve seen films come and go, and some make history. But what you’ve achieved for @hanumanansh at just 21 is truly remarkable!” he wrote.

He also credited her passion and ability to bring people together, adding that he was proud of her and would stand by her in her future projects. Nagar responded to the actor’s message by thanking him for his encouragement and saying his words meant a great deal to her.

How Did A Rs 2 Crore Film Become A Box-Office Success?

The film’s journey was far from smooth. Hanuman Ansh, which released in theatres on August 7, 2026, reportedly opened with collections of around Rs 10 lakh on its first day. Its screen count subsequently dropped sharply, with producer Nagar recalling that the film went from around 300 screens to just 30 by its eighth day.

The film later found an audience and expanded its theatrical reach. Its performance turned it into a sleeper hit, with reported worldwide collections climbing past Rs 400 crore. The latest figure of over Rs 435 crore has been reported by Hindustan Times. Box-office totals can vary between trade trackers and reports, so the worldwide figure should be understood as a reported collection rather than an independently audited total.

Who Is Anupriya Nagar, The 21-Year-Old Producer?

Nagar is among the youngest producers associated with Hanuman Ansh. A graduate of economics from the University of Bath, she had worked part-time in the UK for three years and secured a job in Zurich before returning to India in 2025. She eventually joined the film during post-production, when additional funding was needed.

In an earlier interview, Nagar clarified that she had not financed the entire film herself. She said she contributed one-third of the total investment, putting her savings towards a project that was personally meaningful to her. She also explained that her aim was to introduce the story of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji, to younger audiences.

What Is Hanuman Ansh About?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the spiritual figure, while Chandan Anand also stars in the film.

The film’s unexpected box-office run has also led its makers to discuss expanding the story into a trilogy. For Nagar, Dutt’s public support marks another moment of recognition for a project that struggled to find its footing before drawing audiences into theatres.