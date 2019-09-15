Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in a recent interview said that Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Sooryavanshi, which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty, will be a blockbuster for sure.

Speaking about the film, Dutt said that the film is bound to be a blockbuster as when entertainment and action come together, it has to be a success and with the combination of Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty, there can be no way the film does not perform well at the box office.

Prassthanam is the official adaptation of Telugu blockbuster movie by the same name. The film is being helmed by Deva Katta who previously directed the 2010 Telugu version as well. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal and Manisha Koirala in lead roles.

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, the film is being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is being co-produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on March 27, next year.

The movie has been backed by Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt who is the CEO of Sanjay S Dutt Productions. Prassthanam also stars Chunky Pandey, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur in supporting roles. The movie is slated to hit the silver screen on September 20 this year.

Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Kalank, will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming historical war-drama Panipat co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Dutt will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial venture Sadak 2 co-starring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Dutt has also been roped in for Bhushan Kumar’s war-drama Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati, Pranitha Subhash, and Ammy Virk.

Sanjay Dutt has been promoting his movie on all social media platforms and events.

