This World Drug Day, June 26, Sanjay Dutt released a video on Twitter detailing his personal experience with drug abuse under the hashtag #DrugFreeIndia. The actor went on to talk about how people should not go down the same path he did and refuse if anyone offers them drugs.

Dutt’s personal fight with drug abuse is no secret with him openly sharing his struggles as well as his eventual victory over drugs. The 59-year-old has therefore pledged to do his part by increasing awareness about the sensitive issue through a short 1-minute Twitter video. In the caption of the video, the actor stated that he has been a victim of drug abuse and feels that it is his responsibility to spread awareness about the menace.

The Agneepath actor went on to express his enthusiasm about initiating the Drug-Free India campaign earlier this year alongside Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Having been a victim of drug abuse myself, I feel responsible to do my bit in spreading awareness about this menace. It was a moving experience to initiate the #DrugFreeIndia campaign earlier this year with guruji @SriSri. Today on #WorldDrugDay, let us continue our mission 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hs2g9w9EAA — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 26, 2019

In the video, Dutt talked about his personal experience with drugs, revealing how he did not listen to his parents or teachers and did the opposite of what they said. He did not even listen to what his own heart told him to do. The actor advised people to not follow in his footsteps and refuse any and all offers to do drugs, whether at a party or otherwise.

The star went on to say that even if someone states that everyone takes drugs, people should refuse. The claim that ‘taking drugs once does not make you an addict’ is false. In the video, he urges people to take a pledge against consuming drugs and stop anyone else that does.

