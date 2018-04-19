The 30-minute chat will be moderated by Hirani. While Ranbir will talk about slipping into the character and the challenges they faced while shooting, Sanjay will speak about how he was surprised to see Ranbir’s transformation. Hirani will also shed light on how difficult it was to pen an engrossing script, especially since Sanjay’s life has been widely covered by the press, a source close to the movie was quoted saying.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for the much-awaited movie Sanju, the biopic of Sanjay Dutt. Ever since the look of Ranbir from the sets of Sanju went viral, his fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres. The makers of the film have planned to launch the trailer of the biopic at a unique location and that can surely be the IPL match. As per sources, the teaser will be launched on a leading channel that airs the cricket match. The teaser might release on April 24 during Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad match at the Wankhede stadium.

Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani will be present at the launch. A source informed a daily, “The 30-minute chat will be moderated by Hirani. While Ranbir will talk about slipping into the character and the challenges they faced while shooting, Sanjay will speak about how he was surprised to see Ranbir’s transformation. Hirani will also shed light on how difficult it was to pen an engrossing script, especially since Sanjay’s life has been widely covered by the press. The officials at Fox Star have already started a dialogue with the channel for this.” “The idea is to ensure that the teaser reaches as many people across the country as possible, which explains the launch on the cricket pitch as well,” the source added.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, which is tentatively titled as ‘Sanju’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Sonam Kapoor and Karishma Tanna is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Ever since the first look of Ranbir as Sanjay got viral on the social media, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about the film and the actor’s life.

