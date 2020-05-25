Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday remembered his superstar father Sunil Dutt by sharing a video reel featuring pictures of the father-son duo to mark his death anniversary.

The video reel features several pictures starting from Sanjay’s childhood pictures to the most recent clicked before his father breathed last.

Dutt also penned down a caption dedicated to his father on his death anniversary.

“With you by my side, I knew that I don’t need to worry about anything. Thank you for always having my back. Miss you today and everyday Dad,” he wrote in the caption.

The father-son duo was seen sharing screen space together in films like ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’. Besides the ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor, Shatrughan Sinha too remembered the legendary actor on his death anniversary.

“Remembering with solemn prayers & tributes the most loved, gentleman actor, producer, director,politician, the late & great #SunilDutt. He worked himself into the hearts of people with his simplicity & sincerity,” tweeted Sinha.

“He was highly respected & a caring family man. He was a guardian figure & great source of motivation for all of us. Love to his beautiful family. #DeathAnniversary,” his tweet further read.

Dutt, who began his Bollywood career in the 50s is remembered for his performances in films like ‘Mother India’, ‘Sujata’, ‘Waqt’ and ‘Padosan’. He got married to Nargis during the time their film ‘Mother India’ was about to be released. (ANI)

