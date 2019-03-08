Sanjay Dutt is topping headlines already for his powerful look in upcoming period drama Kalank. Yesterday, the makers introduced his look from the movie and fans can't get over it. Well, Sanjay Dutt is soon going to star in his big project Panipat and he is prepping way too much for it. Here's what we know!

Bollywood’s Munna Bhai, Sanjay Dutt is soon going to surprise fans with his upcoming movies. Creating a buzz on the internet with his first look poster from Kalank, Sanjay Actor Sanjay Dutt who is currently shooting in Jaipur for his upcoming historical war Drama Panipat has set up not one but two gyms in Jaipur.

Dedicated as he is, Sanjay Dutt is leaving no stones unturned to slip into his character. Working really hard to make it his soul performance, Sanjay Dutt is maintaining a strict diet. Not just that, he has also set up two personal gyms in Jaipur.

The fitness freak has taken his personal gym equipment from Mumbai all the way to Jaipur where he will be staying for more than one month shooting for Panipat.

Not only this, the actor has one more gym at the shoot location which is far away from the Pink City. Since Sanjay Dutt has to maintain a certain Physique, the actor works out in between shots and post-pack-up depending on the availability of time.

Sanjay Dutt who is juggling with more than 5 films this year, is currently having the busiest year. The actor carries his gym along wherever he goes whether it’s Karjat or Jaipur and shares his gym with the cast and crew to make it a more enjoyable experience.

