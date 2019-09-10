Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in Kalank, has been a part of several controversies and in a recent interview, his wife Maanayata revealed how he was disturbed for months as his father could not live to see him getting acquitted from TADA charges.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt aka Sanju Baba is one of the most talented and versatile Bollywood actors but unfortunately, he has also been a part of numerous controversies and the biggest one being when he was arrested in 1993 under TADA Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act for illegal possession of weapons at home.

Sanjay Dutt’s father Sunil Dutt, who fought for his case till his last breath and always supported his son, unfortunately, passed away while Dutt was still serving his sentence and according to his wife Maanayata, the one thing that disturbed Sanjay the most was the fact that his father Sunil Dutt could not live to see him getting acquitted of the TADA charges.

In a recent interview, Maanayata revealed how Sanjay Dutt was mentally affected as his biggest wish was that his father could hear the court dismissing all TADA charges against him which could not happen as Sunil Dutt passed away in a tragic incident.

Maanayata said that another thing which bothered him was the fact that the family’s name and reputation were put at stake for so many years. However, just like a strong man that Sanju Baba is, he eventually came out of this and believed that the worse has past and it is time for a new beginning.

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular Bollywood actors who has given us some iconic performances in classic movies like Khalnayak, Saajan, Sadak. Vaastav: The Reality, Mission Kashmir, Kaante, among many others. Dutt was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Kalank which failed to create magic at the box office.

He will be next seen in upcoming political-drama Prasthanam which is the official remake of a Telugu movie with the same name. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical war drama Panipat co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App