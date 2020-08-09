Sanjay Dutt has been brought to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on June 8, amid complaints of declining oxygen levels and chest pain. He was soon to announce that the COVID-19 test has been negative. He seems to have no major complications as per a close relative of the actor, and seems to be doing well.

However, the ‘Munna Bhai’ actor is still hospitalised for some routine screening tests under the observation of doctors, nurses and healthcare staff. The doctors have taken a few tests and they are waiting for the results. Afterwards, Dutt can go home and rest accordingly.

A hospital source also revealed that he was checked twice through swab test for coronavirus, just to make sure he did not catch the deadly virus. The actor himself claimed that he will be released in a couple of days from the hospital.

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

#SanjayDtt created a massive stir on Twitter are the rumours of the senior actor being hospitalised started spreading. Dutt was admitted to the non-Covid-19 ICU wing of the hospital yesterday.

In his tweet, Dutt also explained that while he was tested negative, he is still under observation and the medical staff of the hospital are taking good care of him. He also thanks his colleagues and fanbase for their well wishes and concerns.

The actor’s family have been residing in Dubai for the better part of this year, even before lockdown was announced. Even though miles apart, he is still in constant contact with his wife Maanayata and two kids, Shahraan and Iqra.

Sanjay Dutt is scheduled to be seen in his next installment of blockbuster movie KGF: Chapter 2. Posters of the movie have been released. The senior actor takes the role of ‘Adheera’ in the upcoming film. He also has a role in Sadak 2, which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and stars Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. He was last seen in Panipat, playing the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali.