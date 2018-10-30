Sanjay Dutt with his production house Sanjay Dutt Productions is all set to debut in the Marathi film industry. The actor took to Twitter and announced the star cast of his upcoming Marathi project. Sanjay Dutt shared the still from his upcoming untitled Marathi film along with the names of the star cast.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is all set to venture in the Marathi film industry with his production house Sanjay Dutt Productions Pvt Ltd. The actor took it to social media and announced his production house debut in the Marathi film industry by venturing into an upcoming project with talented actors Nandita Dhuri and Deepak Dobriyal. Announcing it on Twitter, Sanjay Dutt said that Sanjay Dutt Productions first venture into Marathi film which will be directed by Raj R Gupta starring Nandita Dhuri, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Spruha Joshi, Chittaranhan Giri and Aryan Mengji.

Following Sanjay Dutt’s announcement, upcoming Marathi film actress Nandita Dhuri took to her Twitter account and shared Sanjay Dutt’s post saying she is very happy to be part of such a great project. It was just moments after Sanjay Dutt shared his venture into the Marathi film industry, wishes started pouring in where his fans congratulated him and prayed for his the success in his new project.

Industry star Sanjay Dutt was previously seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. However, the film failed to create its magic at the Box Office. However, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt, had broken all records and become one of the most successful films of the year so far.

Sanju went on to break the records and created a special place in peoples’ memory. The film received praises from the audience, critics and other industry stars. Film analyst Taran Adarsh had referred Rajkumar Hirani as the master of story-telling while giving his reviews about the film.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood actors also praised Sanjay Dutt’s biopic that went through the ups and downs faced by Sanjay Dutt in his real and reel life.

