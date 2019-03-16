Recently, some reports doing the rounds reveal that Sanjay Dutt will contest Lok Sabha elections for Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad constituency. However, these reports are not officially confirmed. Talking about his on-screen presence, Sanjay Dutt is all set to appear in Abhishek Varman's Kalank which will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019.

It seems 59-year-old actor who has given hit performances in films in his time and is all set to enter politics. Sunil Dutt, father of Sanjay Dutt was a Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in 2004 and 2005 and Priya Dutt, sister of Sanjay is a member of parliament and recently some reports revealed that Sanjay Dutt will give a tough competition to AAP leader Kumar Vishwa and will contest in Lok Sabha elections from Ghaziabad. The people who are not much aware of the actor, Sanjay first tried his hands in politics and was contesting in Lok Sabha elections from Samajwadi party but his association with the party didn’t last long. Just after some years, Sanjay Dutt quoted that politics is a different world and said that he doesn’t know why he joined politics and call it a mistake.

Talking about his acting career, Sanjay Dutt is among the most hardworking actors of the industry and has rewarded Bollywood with notable films. Currently, the actor is all set for his comeback and will be appearing on screens in Abhishek Varman’s film Kalank where he will be sharing the screens with beauty queen Madhuri Dixit after approximately 22 years. Kalank is a period drama film and features stars like Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt. The film is produced by Karan Johar and is set to hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. Not only this, but Sanjay has also signed Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 which is said to be the second instalment of Sadak of 1991.

