Sanjay Dutt’s Yerwada Jail Quip Ignites Marathi Row: ‘6 Saal Jail Mein Rehkar Bhi Nahi Seekhi…’

Actor Sanjay Dutt has got himself into another controversy involving the Marathi language due to a remark he made on a stage during a Dahi Handi celebration. Sanjay Dutt was sharing the platform with the transport minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Pratap Sarnaik, who requested him to speak in Marathi. In lieu of that, he made a humorous comment regarding his stay in the Yerwada Jail.

Even more shocking was the response shown by the minister, considering that Sarnaik himself is encouraging auto rickshaw and taxi drivers of Maharashtra to know Marathi.

What Did Sanjay Dutt Say About Yerwada Jail?

During the event, Pratap Sarnaik remarked that he had been getting people to learn Marathi and then asked Sanjay Dutt to speak in the language. Sanjay responded in Hindi, saying, “Pratap bhai, main 6 saal jail mein raha, Yerwada mein. Tab bhi Marathi nahi seekh paaya. Main thoda seekha tha.”

In other words, the actor joked that even after spending years in Yerwada Jail, he had not managed to properly learn Marathi, though he knew a little. The remark drew laughter from those present. Sanjay later greeted the gathering in Marathi and thanked Sarnaik for inviting him, while also speaking about their decades-old association.

Why Did The Remark Spark A Marathi Row?

If it was not for Sanjay’s joke falling in front of Pratap Sarnaik, it would have just been another incident in which a Bollywood star made a joke that went viral. Sarnaik, being the Transport Minister of Maharashtra, has often talked about the importance of Marathi language skills among the autorickshaw and taxi drivers.

For this reason, the images of Sarnaik laughing over the joke of Sanjay have suddenly become politically sensitive. The public started to question the behaviour of the minister when a popular Bollywood actor jokingly confessed his inability to speak fluent Marathi, while drivers were forced to do so.

BJP MLA Narendra Mehta Targets Pratap Sarnaik

One of those who raised questions about the incident was BJP MLA Narendra Mehta. His argument was that while auto-rickshaws drivers were being harassed regarding their knowledge of Marathi, no such efforts seemed to be evident after Sanjay Dutt’s statement at the event.

He posed a question on the differential treatment between celebrities and commoners. It is worth mentioning here that the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde are allies in the state of Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut Also Joins The Attack

The leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut, also criticized Sarnaik for the matter. According to Raut, the minister was very concerned about implementing Marathi language among the drivers, but he did not take any step against Sanjay Dutt and instead laughed at his comments. Even Congress took advantage of this situation and questioned the stance of the ruling party on Marathi language.

Why Has Sanjay Dutt’s Comment Become Politically Sensitive?

The politics of Marathi identity and the use of the language in public life has been significant in Maharashtra for a long time. This broad backdrop has politicized the joke about the Yerwada Jail made by Sanjay Dutt.

For Sanjay Dutt, it looked like an effort to make fun of the fact that he was not going to speak Marathi. But for the critics of Sarnaik, this joke gave a chance to discuss whether the standards expected from normal people are the same for celebrities. And that is how some minutes of joking in Dahi Handi celebrations have become a bigger row in the Marathi language.

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