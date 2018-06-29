Maanyata Dutt recently shared a picture of Sanjay Dutt and their two twins Iqra and Shahraan. The picture was shared by Maanyata through her Twitter handle and has garnered over 6 lakh likes. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is busy working for his upcoming movie, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, which also features Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangda Singh, and Mahie Gill in the lead roles.

After making his fans go crazy with his intense look in newly released motion poster of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Sanjay Dutt will not melt your hearts with this cute picture, which was recently posted by his wife, Maanyata Dutt through her Instagram handle. In the picture, Sanjay Dutt can be seen holding his daughter Iqra, while his son Shahraan is giving a cute smile to the camera. Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanyata Dutt, who is a social media lover, often shares cute pictures of Sanjay Dutt and their children.

Meanwhile, Sanju, the movie based on Sanjay Dutt and the controversies surrounding him hit the big screens today. The movie was announced a massive hit by the audience and the critics. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Sanjay Dutt, while other stars including Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and others are playing the lead roles in the movie.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is busy working for his upcoming movie Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangda Singh, and Mahie Gill in the lead roles. The motion poster of the movie was released on Tuesday, June 26. Till now, the poster has received a massive response from the audience. Also, the movie is slated to release on July 27.

The film also features Kabir Bedi, Deepak Tijori and Nafisa Ali in key roles. While Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill were also a part of the previous two parts, it is going to be the first time that Sanjay Dutt will be a part of the franchise.

Also, it has been expected that Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is going to be much better than the earlier ones as it promises more thrills, more drama and more twists. Sanjay Dutt was last seen in movie Bhoomi along with Aditi Rao Hydari, but the movie could not spread its magic on the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More