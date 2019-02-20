Shanaya Kapoor Instagram photos: Kapoor family's daughter to step into B-town, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter to make her first Bollywood debut as an assistant director on the Gunjan Saxena biopic starring Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya Kapoor is going to make her presence in Bollywood with her own cousin sister.

Sanjay Kapoor’s beautiful daughter Shanaya will soon be making her Bollywood debut as an assistant director for upcoming Bollywood movie. Shanaya is assisting the Gunjan Saxena biopic starring her cousin and Dhadak fame Janhvi Kapoor. Well, the star kid who is already the Internet sensation will be learning the essence of filmmaking before making her big acting debut in 2020. The shooting of the film will take place in Lucknow for the next two weeks. While Shanaya has made up her mind about being an actress, her parents wanted her to experience life behind the scenes first. She had been making regular rounds of Karan Johar’s Andheri office to work on the project.

Talking about the film, it is helmed by Sharan Sharma, who assisted Karan Johar on 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Janhvi will essay the role of Gunjan, one of the first Indian female helicopter pilots and the first woman to be honoured with the Shaurya Chakra. Gunjan had evacuated soldiers injured in the 1999 Kargil War. In the meanwhile, take a look at the beautiful pictures of Shanaya that went viral on social media:

A few days ago, Sanjay had broken the news on the social media by sharing a throwback picture of the father-daughter duo posing together, with the caption, “All the best Shanaya #newbeginnings #newjourney.”

Her mother Maheep Kapoor had also shared a picture and a message that read, “My baby’s gone to Lucknow for 2 weeks #MissYouAlready #AssistantDirectorsLife #LoveYou @shanayakapoor02 #ProudMama.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More