Sanjay Kapoor and his family recently flew to NewYork and met Rishi Kapoor who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. Other than Sanjay Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and many other Bollywood celebs came to meet Rishi Kapoor. Bollywood stars like Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood is showering love and care to Rishi Kapoor.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went to meet Rishi Kapoor in New York, just after that Sanjay Kapoor also visited Rishi Kapoor with his family. Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya visited Rishi Kapoor and joined his fam jam. Sanjay recently shared an adorable picture on his Instagram handle where all the family members can be seen cherishing the moment.

It’s been over 8 months, Rishi Kapoor has been living in US for cancer treatment, during this time period, many actors visited Rishi Kapoor like Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and recently Sanjay Kapoor too visited him, it seems like whole Bollywood is showering love and care over him.

However, now Rishi is in the recovery stage after defeating cancer. Despite this, Rishi Kapoor will make a comeback on the silver screen from the movie ‘Jhoota Kahin Ka’ as it is going to hit the screens on July 19.

Rishi Kapoor returns to cinema halls on 19 July 2019… First look poster of #JhoothaKahinKa… Costars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi… Directed by Smeep Kang… 19 July 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/zs4CTwZY6A — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

Also Read: Marjaavaan: Nushrat Bharucha, Sidharth Malhotra to groove to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song

Rishi Kapoor always got trolled for his bold and to the point posts, but this time his fan got amazed, when he shared a photo of a shoe worth Rs 27 lakhs!! A few days back Rishi Kapoor shared a post on social media, he captioned biggest sneaker store he has ever seen with more than 12,000 styles and models in NY. Rishi got stun by the worth of those sneakers which were priced USD 40,000( Rs 27,56,900) USD 27,000 ( Rs 18,60,907) etc….

https://twitter.com/chintskap/status/1144251578418941952/photo/1

https://twitter.com/chintskap/status/1144251578418941952/photo/1

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App