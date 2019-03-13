Bollywood producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most talented individuals of the industry. Recently, the reports revealed that Bhansali's team has registered 2 titles for his upcoming love story that features Salman Khan. Not only this, but Bhansali has also submitted the title Gangubai with Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association, which is likely to feature Priyanka Chopra.

One of the most successful filmmakers of the industry, who leaves no stone unturned to showcase his talent is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Reports revealed that Bajirao Mastani director is again reuniting with Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan after working together in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke, Saawariya and Khamoshi: The Musical, for another love flick. The reports further revealed that the filmmaker has submitted two titles for the film. The titles Pyar Diya Inshallah and Dil De Diya Inshallah has been finalised and submitted by the team as they were not able to select anyone title out of the two. Talking about the initial stage, earlier, Inshallah was finalised but Bhansali, later on, came up with the latest titles.

Recently, the director has also registered another title Gangubai which is assumed to feature Bollywood desi girl Priyanka Chopra. The beauty queen revealed about her project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the famous show Karan Koffee With Karan Season 6. Talking about Salman Khan, the hardworking actor will be next seen on the silver screens with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat with Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and many more. The movie will hit the screens on June 5, 2019. Currently, the film is in its editing stage and will soon quench the thirst of the fans.

