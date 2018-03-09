Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali welcomed the Supreme Court decision on Passive Euthanasia verdict and stated that when had helmed Guzaarish, which advocates for the same cause, there was a lot of hue and cry over his plea to allow the irreversibly ailing to end their life. The filmmaker further added that Guzaarish was based on somebody close to him.

After the Supreme Court passed a landmark judgment on Friday making passive euthanasia or mercy killing permissible under certain conditions, Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali stated that when he had helmed a film advocating for the same cause, there was a lot of hue and cry against it. Starring Hrithik Roshan as Ethan Mascarenhas and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Sofia D’Souza, the film chronicled the story of a paralysed magician-turned-Radio jockey, who files a petition in court seeking permission to end his life.

“I remember when I had made Guzaarish, there was plenty of hue and cry over my plea to allow the irreversibly ailing to end their lives,” he told a leading news agency. The filmmaker further revealed that his film was based on somebody close to him. “Though I am no stranger to pain, what I saw in this person took pain and suffering to another level, I realised that there comes a point in every life when a full stop is the only solution.”

Speaking about the film, Sanjay had earlier said,”I have lived the pain of facing the isolation of failure after Saawariya. It was the toughest time of my life. Suddenly everyone disappeared, and that included the people who had worked with me on Saawariya for two years. Because of the suffering, I began to get seriously interested in the subject of mercy killing. I began to read up as much as possible on the subject. My research showed that mercy killing was prohibited by law in many countries including India . Almost a year of studying the super-sensitive subject, I concluded that every human being should have the right to die with dignity. The pain and suffering and the dignity with which I bore them prompted me to make a film on mercy killing.”

