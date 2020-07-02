The Mumbai Police will record the claims made by filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput from last month 's inquiries.

The Mumbai Police will record the statements of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur in relation with the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for delivering blockbuster movies such as “Padmaavat” and “Ram-Leela,” would be asked questions regarding angles to probe accusations of professional rivalry. Reports are rife that the artist was battling depression due to pressure to quit certain movies due to an agreement with Yash Raj Films.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his residence in Bandra on June 14. Authorities claimed the death was due to suicide. However, his fans and family suspect a foul play and have been demanding a CBI inquiry on the matter.

The Maharashtra government has requested an investigation into the accusations that the actor was distressed over losing acting roles due to camps and nepotism in Bollywood, in addition to psychological depression. Sushant’s death shocked one and all among the film industry and several film personalities have shared how they saw it coming. Among those whose posts made reference to the actor’s trouble was the director Shekhar Kapur.

“I knew the agony you were going through. I knew the story of the men who let you down so deeply that you would cry on my shoulder. I wish I had been around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. It was their Karma that happened to you, not yours,” he tweeted.

Twenty-eight people have registered their statements with authorities, including colleagues, relatives and staff. These include actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend, and Sanjana Sanghi, his last co-star.

The casting director of Yash Raj Films, Shanoo Sharma and the director of Netflix Aashish Singh, who had been with Yash Raj Films previously, also recorded their statements.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who made his debut with the widely praised 2013 movie “Kai Po Che,” had acted in two Yash Raj label films-” Shuddh Desi Romance “and “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! ” His third movie, “Paani,” directed by Shekhar Kapur was scrapped as the production house allegedly backed out, news agency PTI reported.

