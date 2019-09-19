Alia Bhatt is among the most talented stars who leave no chance of creating a buzz with her versatility. Recently, reports reveal that Alia Bhatt might appear in Bhansali's next project titled as Gangubai.

It seems that after Sanjay Leela Bhansali made headlines for shelving his film Inshallah with Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan days before the film was supposed to go on floors, fans were really disappointed as Bhansali and Alia couldn’t collaborate. But it seems that the filmmaker is not going back with his words and commitments he made with Alia and he is considering Alia Bhatt for his next project.

The film is tentatively titled as Gangubai and it seems that Bhansali is keen to work with the Kalank actor for which he is trying hard one way or the other. Reports reveal that from past some days, Bhansali is in talks with Alia Bhatt as the actor was spotted at Bhansali’s office couple of times in this week as both of them are working on a new script now.

Reports also reveal that the film revolves around the owner of a place called Kamathipura, which is a brothel area of Mumbai. Reports also suggest that the name of the owner is Gangubai. It is also said that the film is based on a chapter of a book– Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, which is written by S Husain Zaidialt. Reports also reveal that earlier Priyanka Chopra was approached for the film but since she is busy an international film, Alia was then finalised.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. It is a first planned trilogy that also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. After Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 with Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt will also appear in Karan Johar’s film Takht with costars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. It is a period drama film which is set in the Mughal era.

