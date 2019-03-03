Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to launch Javed Jaffrey's son Meezan in Bollywood. Reports revealed that the director wanted Meezaan to act in the industry and has trained him personally for Bollywood. Bhansali Productions Pvt's CEO also revealed that they have already three films with the young boy.

Bollywood’s biggest director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is best known for his talented work in the film. The hardworking director has made his space in the industry due to his beyond the level imaginations that has today made him a big name in the industry. By not only narrating well on-screens, but Sanjay also has the talent to find new talent and mould it according to the character requirement. Recently some reports have revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will soon launch Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan. He will be launching a new talent, whom he has seen growing and has personally prepared him for Bollywood. Confirming the reports Meezaan Jaffrey said that this was not only his dream but Sanjay’s sir, who rooted this plant in me. Further, the CEO of Bhansali Productions Pvt Ltd quoted that when they saw Meezaan for the first time, the only fact that struck their mind was, perfect. In this competetive phrase, there can be no other better thing than launching Meezan in the industry. They have already signed three films and is looking forward to work more in future.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most successful filmmakers of the industry, who has also been rewarded with various awards like National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. For his stupendous work, he has also been honoured with Padma Shri by the government in the year 2015. Some of his hit films that have created a lot of buzz in the industry are Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom, Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat which has proved to be highest-grossing Indian films till date.

IT'S OFFICIAL… Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch Meezaan in his forthcoming film… To be directed by Mangesh Hadawale. pic.twitter.com/K944Cz1hnY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

