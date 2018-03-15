Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer periodic drama Padmaavat, which was helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has become the seventh Indian film to enter the Rs 300 crore club after Baahubali 2, PK, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film was made on a high budget of Rs 180 crore and has also crossed the Rs 585 crore mark at the worldwide Box Office collection.

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus tilted Padmaavat, featuring Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, diva Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year and also one of the highest grosser. The periodic drama has become the seventh Indian film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark after Baahubali 2, PK, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. If we consider Bollywood, then it was Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan’s PK which became the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 300 crore club followed by Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai and now it’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat which has entered the Rs 300 crore club in fifty days.

The film, which was made on the budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and advertising, has also crossed the Rs 585 crore mark at the worldwide Box Office collection. The official Twitter handle of Padmaavat on Thursday tweeted, “Celebrating 50 days of the magic of #Padmaavat!@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @aditiraohydari @Viacom18Movies @Bhansali_Prod @TSeries.” The film also stars Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raza Murad in prominent roles and has been backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18. It has been running successfully for over fifty days now.

The film faced a lot of backlash before the release as many right-wing outfits such as Kari Sena were opposing the release of the film and held a nationwide protest against the film. The communities accused the makers of Padmaavat of distorting history and facts which could hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community.

