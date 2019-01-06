Love Ka Hai Intezaar actress Sanjeeda Sheikh has been setting social media on fire with her hot Instagram photos! In the latest photo shared by Sanjeeda Sheikh on her official Instagram account on Sunday evening, the television queen looks like a queen in a black lehenga. Her golden jewellery and hair band is amazing and is adding to her prettiness.

Sanjeeda has featured in shows such as Jaane Pehchane Se Yeh Ajnabi, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kayamath, Hi! Padosi… Kaun Hai Doshi, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan, Ek Hasina Thi, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Gehraiyaan, Love Ka Hai Intezaar among many others. Sanjeeda Sheikh has also featured in a number of films such as Baghban, Ponniyin Selvan, Pankh, Ashke, among several others. Sanjeeda Sheikh was last seen in Star Plus’s daily soap Love Ka Hai Intezaar in which she played the lead role.

Sanjeeda Sheikh has featured in Tamil, Hindi and Punjabi cinema and is one of the most renowned names in the television industry. She is also the recipient of several awards.

