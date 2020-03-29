Sanjivani 2: Sayantani Ghosh recently opened up about her bond with Surbhi Chandna and revealed that she is extremely close to her and she has the talent of lifting anyone's mood on the sets.

Sanjivani 2: Television star Sayantani Ghosh is among the finest actors who masters the talent of creating a buzz with her phenomenal acting and her talent. After garnering eyeballs in shows like Laal Ishq and Karn Sangini, Sayantani Ghosh also appeared in medical drama tv show Sanjivani and shared the screens with Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gaurav Chopra, and Surbhi Chandna.

Recently, during a live chat with a media portal, Sayantani Ghosh opened up about working with Surbhi Chandna and revealed about her bond with her. She said that Surbhi Chandna is full of energy and both of them are very close to each other and refer names like Puch and Puckki to each other. She added that even if you are in a dull mood, she knows how to cheer you up with her jokes.

Not just this, she added that Surbhi is very humble and a great actress. Meanwhile, Namit Khanna, who did a role opposite Surbhi is very introvert and reserved and loves to play guitar. Sayantani Ghosh also said that when she signed Sanjivani, she was very excited to be a part of this show, which she has grown up seeing.

Talking about Sayantani Ghosh, the hottie commenced her acting career in 2006 with the show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and has appeared in various shows like Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Rakt Sambandh, Mahabharat and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar. Further, she also appeared in Naagin 4 with Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin.

