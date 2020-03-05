Surbhi Chandna is all set to storm the internet by her sexy Holi ready pictures on Instagram. As usual, she is looking fabulous and very pretty. Have a look at her pictures.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She got famous from her show Ishqbaaz and gained a lot of fan following from it. Surbhi managed to keep her fans happy even after Ishqbaaz, She is doing a fabulous job in the show Sanjivani. Not on her acting skills but also the way she dresses is loved by all, her fashion sense is also something everybody adores. In the show Sanjivani, the actress has very simple and casual looks but she still shines in those looks.

As Holi is coming and every show is somewhere focusing on the festival, Sanjivani is also working around the Holi sequence. Chandna shared some pretty pictures on her social media profiles, in which she is all ready to shoot for the Holi sequence. In the picture she is wearing a white lehenga choli with a worked up dupatta. She is looking stunning in the picture and is having a perfect look for the Holi.

Surbhi always shows her styling through her pictures and whether it’s off-screen or on-screen she never fails to look perfect. On this Holi fest as well she has shown all of us a perfect dressing style.

The show for which Surbhi Chandna is working at present, Sanjivani is not doing so well in terms of TRP. the show tried a lot to improve its TRP and for that, we saw a new entry in the show which was of Gaurav Chopra. However, this did not work out in their favor. The show will be going off-air soon.

